Where to get food, rent relief and other help in Santa Ana during this pandemic

Are you struggling to pay rent? Put food on the table? Find adequate medical care? Apply for unemployment? The city, county, community groups and local nonprofits are working to provide essential financial, food and medical services for Santa Ana residents during this global pandemic.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the resources available to the public to ensure community safety and well being.

*This is a growing list. If you would like us to include additional nonprofits currently providing support during this pandemic email [email protected] with “resource guide” in the subject line and details of how people can access the resources.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

CalWorks is a program for families in need of cash aid, housing, food and utility assistance. CalWorks application assistance is offered through the Santa Ana College counseling office and the Santa Ana Health Care Agency. Call 855-927-8333 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Additional application assistance at Santa Ana WIC West. Call 855-927-8333 hours of operation are from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays

Rent and Bills: The financial service agency Share Our Selves is still offering utility bill assistance such as gas, water, and electricity in May. Rent assistance is currently unavailable due to the high volume of applicants this May. Clients are encouraged to call at the end of the month if they are seeking June rental assistance. Phone number: 949-270-2100 ext. 2151 or 2152 (Utility Assistance)

Free internet: Charter Spectrum is providing 60 days of free internet and WiFi for new households with students or teachers who need it. This will be applied as a credit for the first two months of internet services. Installation and pre-payment fees will be waived. Call 855-243-8892

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) offers discounted landline services or a Free Wireless Plan. Only one discount per household for each home but applicants must choose to get the discount on either a home phone or cell phone only. Call 866-272-0349

The Obama Phone Program offers cell phone services to low-income individuals in California. The program hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 562-281-8661

Housing: Mercy House Living Centers, Inc. is a non-profit organization that offers emergency services, transitional housing, and permanent housing with supportive services. Agency Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone number: 714-836-7188. Website: www.mercyhouse.net Email: [email protected]

FOOD

The Power of One Foundation is an Emergency Food Assistance Organization (EFA). In the last seven weeks, this organization has fed 133,030 individuals in Orange County. Food distribution days are held weekly on Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: MainPlace Mall 2800 N Main St. Santa Ana, CA 92705

https://www.powerofonefoundation.org/

Serve The People food drive will be held on May 16 from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. it is suggested to arrive thirty minutes prior. This will be a drive-through setting.

Location: 1206 E 17th St, Suite 204 Santa Ana, CA 92701.

CalFresh is a medical, food, and cash assistance program. For Application Assistance call, 888-600-4357, 888-600-HELP

MEDICAL

OC’s Medical Safety Net Program offers payment assistance for low-income adults without insurance for urgent and emergency care. Eligibility Information: 714-347-0389 Business Line General Info.: 714-834-6248.

For medical-related questions on COVID-19, call the Orange County Health Care Agency referral line: 1-800-564-8448.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-support service. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email [email protected] Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free and Income-Based Clinics in Santa Ana:

Hurtt Family Health Clinic

Primary Health Care Service

1100 B. North Tustin, Santa Ana

714-247-0300

Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 pm.

AltaMed Medical Group

Offers a broad range of health services

1400 N. Main St. Santa Ana

714-541-6815

UC Irvine Family Health Center

Healthcare for families, individuals, and children. Services may vary depending on income, this facility operates on a sliding scale. If you have no insurance you can be covered.

800 N. Main St. Santa Ana

714-480-2443

COVID-19 Testing

Santa Ana: Alta-Med is located at 2720 S. Bristol St. #1040, Santa Ana. Call (888) 499-9303 for an appointment.

OC Health Care Agency has a list of additional testing sites in Orange County

EMPLOYMENT

Out of work? File for unemployment through the State of California’s website

The county maintains a list of local one-stop job centers and holds job-search workshops

Santa Ana Work Center connects job seekers to skills and opportunities needed to change careers

Check Orange County’s employment site for active job listings with the county

And this list of local American Job Centers that are open during the pandemic