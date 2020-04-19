10 OC businesses hiring students during COVID-19 

Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash

Orange County faced 13,200 job losses in March, bringing the local unemployment rate to 3.6%, according to Employment Development Department stats. But the true unemployment rate is thought to grow even higher this month as the coronavirus pandemic forces continued closures of all non-essential businesses. Young adults, including college students, are believed to be among those hardest hit.

Whether you’re out of work or looking for a second job, here are 10 places in Orange County that are now hiring new crew members. The jobs listed below all have positions available at Santa Ana locations.

Mother’s Market

The details: Hourly range is $13 – $17/hr based on experience

Apply here: mothersmarket.com/jobs

Orange County-based organic grocer, Mother’s Market is hiring for positions including grocery clerk, juice bar server, produce clerk, receiver, store supervisor and more. Applicants will need a high school diploma or G.E.D. Previous customer service experience is preferred and must be available to work various shifts and work at all store locations as needed.

Target

The details: $15/hr, medical benefits included after 90-days of employment

Apply here: jobs.target.com

Santa Ana’s Target locations are hiring seasonal workers and temporary workers. You will need knowledge of guest services and have retail experience. The process can take up to four weeks if not sooner. After applying, you will be contacted directly by human resources.

Trader Joe’s

The details: $15 – $17/hr based on experience

Apply here: traderjoes.avature.net

Organic grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is seeking temporary crew members. Responsibilities include operating the cash register, bagging groceries, stocking shelves, creating signage and helping customers.

Food 4 Less

The details: Starting pay $13/hr, eligible employees qualify for 401K, medical and retirement benefits, paid vacation, life insurance, tuition assistance and college scholarships.

Apply here: jobs.kroger.com/food-4-less

Food 4 Less is looking for friendly and engaged people for part-time retail clerk positions. They are hiring for roles including grocery clerk, produce clerk, meat clerk, deli clerk, and bakery clerk. Employees are mandated union members.

CVS Health

Apply here: jobs.cvshealth.com

CVS Health is hiring retail associates. Job responsibilities include providing customer service and support, performing cashier duties, and assisting pharmacy personnel. Excellent visual acuity and previous experience in retail preferred.

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Apply here: careers.info.riteaid.com

Rite Aid is hiring part-time cashiers responsible for customer service, cashier duties, maintaining the sales floor. They require flexible availability and the ability to lift up to 35 lbs.

Walmart

The details: Competitive hourly pay, multiple health plan options, vision and dental plans for dependents, associate discounts, financial benefits 401 K, and education assistance.

Apply here: careers.walmart.com

Walmart is hiring full time and part-time for the position of sales associate. Job responsibilities include greeting customers, answering customer questions, helping customers locate items, assisting fellow associates, and keeping your area safe and clean.

Dominos Pizza

Apply here: jobs.dominos.com/

Dominos Pizza is hiring customer service representatives. The job responsibilities include the operation of equipment, preparing products, processing telephone orders. Training is provided on the job.

Northgate Gonzales Markets, Inc.

Apply here: recruiting2.ultipro.com

Northgate is hiring part-time cashiers, meat clerks, and courtesy clerks. Job responsibilities include operating a cash register, perform stocking, and bag or package merchandise. Applicants will need a Highschool diploma or equivalent.

ALDI

The details: Starting wage $15/hr plus a pay increase after the sixth month of employment, and competitive wages and benefits. Eligible employees qualify for medical, prescription, dental and vision insurance, up to seven days paid vacation.

Apply here: careers.aldi.us

ALDI is hiring part-time store associates averaging less than 25 hours per week. The job entails assisting management, processing customer purchases, and conducting store inventory counts. Applicants with a high school diploma or equivalent are preferred.

