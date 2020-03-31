Student veterans will not lose benefits for courses moving online

Military members and their families who are now studying online because of the coronavirus outbreak will continue to receive G.I. Bill benefits as if they were on campus.

Student veterans who take classes online are normally provided with only 50% of the allotted housing allowance. All Santa Ana College courses were forced online March 14 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will continue paying tuition and fees directly to approved schools and housing allowance to enrolled students at the end of each month under a bill signed by President Trump on March 21. This means that full benefits that were awarded before the campus was closed are still applicable to eligible individuals.

“Courses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that are now forced to go online will not be impacted,” said Dorthy Swayne, Student Services Coordinator at the Veterans Resource Center.

Swayne also said that the only way payments would change is if a student drops a class that has already been scheduled and processed.

Veterans Affairs ensured there would be no delays or adjustments to all current or future plans for the remainder of the year through Dec. 21, or until schools re-open campuses for in-person classes.