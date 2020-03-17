Health Agency prohibits all gatherings, but “essential activities” allowed with social distance

If you go outside for a walk, do it alone. If you have to get beans at the grocery store — or any of the other dozen activities deemed “essential” by the Orange County Health Care Agency — maintain a social distance of six feet.

That was the message Tuesday from County Health Officer Nichole Quick who released the agency’s strictest order yet in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in OC. It prohibits social gatherings, calls for all bars to close, and orders restaurants to close onsite dining, but make food available through delivery and pick-up options.

There are 29 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, eight of which were spread through the community. This is an increase of seven cases since yesterday; community-acquired cases doubled.

“This is why the Public Health Order was issued,” OC Supervisor Andrew Do wrote in an email announcing the order. “More interventions must be taken now to require the public to practice social distancing, which can help prevent transmission.”

The order, which is similar to “shelter in place” orders issued by six counties in the Bay Area as well as the counties of Los Angeles and San Diego, is effective immediately and will last through March 31.

The agency tweeted late Tuesday that Orange County’s order is not a “shelter in place.”

Dr. Quick encourages healthy community members to run, hike, and walk their dogs as long as they do so alone or with close family while social distancing from others (6 feet). — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 17, 2020

“We are taking these mitigation steps in line with a directive issued by Gov. Newsom to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Quick said. “We recognize community members may experience anxiety related to the social disruption caused by COVID-19, and want to encourage residents to reach out to loved ones using appropriate methods like telephone, video messaging, email and text.”

The order “prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people,” but allows for gathering with the members of your household in your unit. The prohibition applies to all professional, social and community gatherings that are not engaged in activities deemed “essential.” For gatherings involving essential activities, it is recommended to, as much as possible, maintain six feet between all persons, except family members.

Essential activities include:

Hospitals

First responders

Law enforcement

Grocery and convenience stores

Food banks

Farmers markets

Newspapers, TV, radio (media)

Gas stations and auto supply

Banks

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians and other home service providers

Mail and shipping supply services

Educational institutions (for facilitating distance learning or performing essentiall functions)

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants (only for delivery or carry out, no dine in)

Grocery and food delivery

Airlines, taxi and private transportation

As this is a rapidly evolving situation, the agency advised the order may be revised and/or extended at any time.

Read the entire order (with notations) here:







EOC Press Release #7 Public Health Order (PDF)

EOC Press Release #7 Public Health Order (Text)

