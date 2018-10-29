Love, Beauty and Planet Is Another Earth-Conscious Bath Line

Love, Beauty and Planet is an eco-friendly product line of deodorants, shampoos, and skin creams. They established in 2017 with a holistic approach to their product. Their colorful containers are made from 100 percent recycled plastics which helps to reduce its carbon footprint. Love, Beauty and Planet is aimed towards eliminating the risk of health issues that stem from prolonged exposure to aluminum, parabens and dyes. The all-natural deodorants are made with a variety of sustainably sourced murumuru butter, rose, coconut water, mimosa flower, argan oil and lavender. This earth-conscious product is available at Target, Walmart, Amazon and more.