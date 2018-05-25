LA Pride Festival Returns For 48th Consecutive Event

Photo Courtesy of LA Weekly

The 48th annual LA Pride Festival returns to West Hollywood Park on June 9 and 10.  One of the largest pride fests in the country, the event celebrates identity and unity within the LGBTQ+ community and will feature performances from musical artists like Kehlani and Tove Lo.  The festival includes carnival rides, food trucks and three different music stages. Single-day tickets are $25; $35 for both. A special all day event for the gay community to be united as one.

