LA Pride Festival Returns For 48th Consecutive Event

The 48th annual LA Pride Festival returns to West Hollywood Park on June 9 and 10. One of the largest pride fests in the country, the event celebrates identity and unity within the LGBTQ+ community and will feature performances from musical artists like Kehlani and Tove Lo. The festival includes carnival rides, food trucks and three different music stages. Single-day tickets are $25; $35 for both. A special all day event for the gay community to be united as one.