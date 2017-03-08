Nintendo’s Latest Console Switches It Up

The world was introduced to Nintendo’s newest gaming console, Nintendo Switch, on March 7. Nintendo’s previous console, the WiiU, cost the company millions of dollars and disappointed gamers because they weren’t able to use it more than a few yards from home. The Nintendo Switch is a multiplayer console that can be played at home or on the road.

Gamers have the option of using the Joy-Con, which is included with the console, or the Pro Controller, which is a more traditional style controller. The battery life is estimated to be 2.5 to 6.5 hours and can even be charged with a standard USB Type-C phone charger cable.

Santa Ana College students, William Delgado and Alberto Beltran, were willing to buy up for the idea of buying the Switch even after the downfall of the WiiU.

“I think Nintendo is going down the right path by making the Switch accessible at home and on-the-go,” said Delgado.

“The WiiU was one disappointment out of everything they have created,” said Beltran.

Gamers are having some issues with the console such as having the Joy-Con disconnect while the console is in dock mode, not being able to save their game while going from home to on-the-go, and even having the screen turn various solid colors, forcing them to do a hard reset to fix their console.

Even with those issues, most of the buyers are happy with the new Nintendo Switch. It seems promising for those who are thinking about buying it in the future.