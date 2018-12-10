SAC Dons Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Season Recap

Starting the season off in September, the Dons Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams looked to cement themselves as one of the top community colleges in their respective sport.

This season the Dons participated in the OEC Championships, SoCal Championships, CCCAA State Championships.

Santa Ana men placed second, the women took fourth in the OEC Championships. At the SoCal Championships, the Dons qualified for the State Championships.

The men this year were led by freshman Servando Aviles, while the women’s team was led by freshman Maria Marroquin.

“I’m so proud of the Aviles brothers”, said Coach Miriam Mitzel. “They did an amazing job leading the team today and had a great finish to the season”.

Having to train two younger teams than previous year’s before, Coach Miriam Mitzel had the task of finding the right ingredients and putting this thing all together.

The Dons would wound up ending the season placing 9th for Men’s in the state championships while the Women’s team finished in 19th.

The Women’s Team snapped a 4-year streak of not qualifying for championships.

The Dons will look to add some new talent along with a goal and mindset of placing in the higher tiers heading into next season.