Last Chance for The Dons

The Dons’ baseball team is close to striking out for its chance to be in the Orange Empire Conference playoffs.

Santa Ana will battle it out against the Irvine Valley College Lasers for its last two games of the regular season.

Needing to win both of its games to be considered for playoffs will be a difficult task.

Santa Ana has struggled to find any success against its own conference owning a record of 8-11.

The top four teams in the OEC are number one Orange Coast College, Saddleback, Riverside, and tied for the fourth spot are Cypress and Fullerton.

The Dons have a tie-breaker advantage over Cypress as they took the three game series against the Chargers winning two of the three games.

The odds are slim for the Dons to make a run at the playoffs. They will need some major help as the final two games come to a close.