Open Educational Resources can make your degree cheaper

Santa Ana College students searching for cheaper alternatives to their classes may be able to earn their degree through Open Educational Resources and Zero Textbook Cost classes.

OER and ZTC classes aim to keep college affordable by providing alternate opportunity pathways and using teaching and learning materials that are free for use. At SAC, students can earn their associates degree in science in Business Administration for transfer or their associates degree in Liberal Arts in five semesters through OER.

“A lot of our students don’t have the means to be able to pay for their tuition and their textbooks, and this allows them to have the money for another class,” said Cherylee Kushida, the SAC Distance Education Coordinator.

Students can now use WebAdvisor to search through about 200 available OER and ZTC classes. Between the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semester

OER classes began in 2008, only covering few departments. They have grown more widespread since, being found in most departments and continuing to add classes. Between the fall 2017 semester and the spring 2018 semester, SAC has added over 50 OER classes to its roster.

Many teachers have implemented the OER practice by not requiring expensive textbooks. Instead these teachers add PDFs of textbooks as a cheaper alternative to physical textbooks.

“Classes are very affordable so you don’t have to spend too much money. The teachers are very helpful because they provide resources from their own time,” said SAC freshman Elena Mendez.

Additional reporting by Jason Solares.