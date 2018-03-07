Enroll Now For GR8 Week Classes

The next set of GR8 Week classes begins April 9.

Santa Ana College students can receive full credit from eligible courses in only half the time of a regular 16-week semester.

“The classes I took were fast and easy,” SAC student Betzaira Ruiz said.

There are hundreds of general education classes, from anthropology to engineering, that you can find to fulfill some needed credits. Available classes are listed in the SAC College Catalog.

Register for GR8 Week classes through WebAdvisor. Classes end June 3.