Fine Arts Division Hosts Second Annual Open House

Santa Ana College’s Fine and Performing Arts Division hosted its second annual Arts-A-Palooza Wednesday Aug. 30.

Students and visitors were greeted with information about open classes, future events and opportunities to get involved in various forms of self-expression.

“It’s like an open house so students can see everything we offer in the arts,” said Brian Kehlenbach, Chair of the Music Department.

Communication Studies Club members, in an effort to share the opportunities offered by the Arts Division, presented at the open house as well.

“A big part about having this whole thing is spreading the word out,” shared Sidronio Martinez, former president of the Communications Studies Club.

“We are making sure people know about this. It’s beneficial in a really good way.”

The open house also introduced students to faculty behind the Fine and Performing Arts Division.

This year, Santa Ana College welcomes a new Theater Arts professor, Amberly Chamberlain.

“I want to be the person you needed when you were younger,” said Chamberlain, eager to bring a positive impact to her students.