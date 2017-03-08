UC Davis Confirms First African-American Chancellor

Gary S. May was confirmed as UC Davis’ first African-American chancellor on Feb. 23. When he assumes his new position on Aug. 1, he will be the only current African-American chancellor at a UC campus.

May, 52, is the former dean of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s College of Engineering. During his career, he has founded programs to increase minority interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and he has encouraged underrepresented minorities to enter STEM fields.

“I can’t be more excited about the opportunity that exists for me in going to UC Davis,” May said, in a video on the UC Davis website.