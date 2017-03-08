Cal State Chancellor Defends the Undocumented

In an email to the California State University community on Feb. 22, Chancellor Timothy P. White reasserted the Cal State system’s commitment to inclusivity and safety for all members of the CSU community.

The email was a response to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly’s Feb. 21 memoranda, regarding President Trump’s executive orders on immigration law enforcement.

Chancellor White assuaged any fears that immigration enforcement would target CSU campuses and assured students that Secretary Kelly’s memoranda would not affect CSU policy.

In addition, university police departments will not question or detain any members of the CSU community solely because they are undocumented.