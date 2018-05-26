Kanye West Teases Two New Albums

Rapper and producer Kanye West, best known for his eight successful albums, announced he is releasing two studio albums this upcoming summer. With high expectations from his fans, Kanye has been put on a high pedestal on hopes with coming out with another successful release.

Kanye continues to dominate headlines, having everyone question his recent behavior and actions. West has an ongoing history of starting controversial arguments, leaving his fans confused. While keeping everyone on edge, there is little doubt the artist is garnering attention with his next upcoming projects.

Despite criticism and controversial arguments the rapper started, it is no secret the 21 grammy award winner is proud of the discussions his recent comments have started. West announced his return to Wyoming, working on his eighth solo studio album, slated to come out June 1.