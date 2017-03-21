Get SAC’s New Student ID Card for Free

Santa Ana College will require students and staff to carry an updated ID card. The new IDs will be necessary to access the library and the Academic Computing Center.

The cards will also be needed in order to print at the center. Staff at the computing center hope that all students replace their old IDs with updated ones by the end of this semester.

These IDs are now available at the Student Business Office, located at The Village in Room 205-B, open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.