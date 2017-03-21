The Don Express Is Now Open

Nikki Nelson/ el Don

The Don Express is now open after being closed for about a year because of ongoing campus construction.

For the last two semesters, students and teachers in the A, C and D buildings needed to walk all the way across campus for pre-packaged food and snacks.

Students can now purchase food and drinks on the east side of campus.

The store should remain open for business for the entire spring semester.

