The Don Express is now open after being closed for about a year because of ongoing campus construction.
For the last two semesters, students and teachers in the A, C and D buildings needed to walk all the way across campus for pre-packaged food and snacks.
Students can now purchase food and drinks on the east side of campus.
The store should remain open for business for the entire spring semester.
Latest posts by Nikki Nelsen (see all)
- The Don Express Is Now Open - Tuesday, March 21, 2017
- Santa Ana College Students Try to Revive School Spirit - Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Robots, Welding and Mouse Brains: STEM Week Returns to SAC - Tuesday, October 18, 2016