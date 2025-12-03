Five magical movies to watch this holiday season

Looking for the perfect holiday movie? This list has you covered with a diverse selection of films that capture the magic of the season. From heartwarming tales to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to create unforgettable memories with these top holiday movies.

Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell, who plays Buddy in “Elf,” enjoys sugary spaghetti. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Studios

This hilarious and heartwarming comedy follows Buddy, played by comedian Will Ferrell, a human raised as an elf, who travels to New York City to find his biological father. The film’s holiday cheer is evident through its heartwarming story, comedic moments and the iconic spaghetti scene.

The film blends humor and holiday spirit, making it a great choice for a lighthearted viewing experience that appeals to all ages. The movie’s humor is both silly and smart, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments for kids and adults alike. The heartwarming story of Buddy’s search for his father and his place in the world is both touching and funny. Its positive message and joyful spirit make it a holiday classic that families can enjoy year after year.

Home Alone (1990)

From left to right: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern face star in this classic comedy. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

A classic comedy about a young boy who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas vacation. Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, must defend his home from a pair of burglars, leading to plenty of slapstick humor and clever antics.

“Home Alone” stands out as a fantastic holiday movie for several reasons. It’s hilarious, with slapstick humor, and watching Kevin outsmart the burglars is endlessly entertaining. The movie also has a lot of heart. It reminds us of the importance of family and being together during the holidays. From the decorations to the soundtrack, the film is filled with Christmas spirit.

The Family Plan 2 (2025)

Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan and Zoe Colletti take a walk. Photo courtesy of Skydance Media

Unlike the first movie, this sequel is set during the holiday season. The film features Dan Morgan, played by Mark Wahlberg, taking his family on a Christmas vacation to Europe. However, when his past as a former government assassin resurfaces, his present life as a father becomes complicated.

While not your typical holiday movie due to its action-packed nature, this film, like others on the list, maintains a heartwarming family story at its core. The scene where they decorate the Christmas tree in the European villa is particularly touching. It strikes a perfect balance, delivering enough excitement to keep you engaged while offering sweet moments that evoke the holiday spirit.

Noel (2004)

Actress Penélope Cruz is having a Christmas romance in the film. Photo courtesy of Neverland Films

“Noel” (2004) weaves together several stories of loneliness, hope, and connection during the Christmas season in New York City. It explores themes of love, loss and redemption, all set against the backdrop of the holidays. The film’s narrative intricately weaves together various characters’ experiences during the Christmas season.

Reminding us of the importance of human connection and the potential for Christmas miracles, “Noel” establishes a deeply heartwarming atmosphere. The film beautifully connects stories such as Artie’s poignant belief in reincarnation and Rose’s struggle against holiday loneliness. The scene where Jules and Mike unite to help a homeless man on Christmas Eve is especially powerful, perfectly encapsulating the film’s message of compassion and the true spirit of the season.

”Noel” is a feel-good movie that resonates with the spirit of the season, making it an excellent holiday viewing choice.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch, played by Jim Carrey, and his dog Max gear up for Christmas. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

A live-action adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, who tries to ruin Christmas for the Whos in Whoville. The movie follows the Grinch as he plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos, devising elaborate schemes and employing his loyal dog, Max, to aid in his mischievous endeavors. However, as he witnesses the unwavering spirit and kindness of the Whos, particularly young Cindy Lou Who, the Grinch begins to question his own bitterness and reconsider his plan.

This makes for a great holiday movie. The Grinch’s transformation from a grumpy loner to a joyful participant in Whoville’s celebration is heartwarming, illustrating that anyone can change for the better. Plus, it’s genuinely funny! The scene where the Grinch tries to steal Christmas is particularly hilarious due to the elaborate and absurd lengths he goes to. He stuffs oversized stockings with comically large items and rigs up a chaotic system of ropes and pulleys; his efforts are both over-the-top and hilariously inept.

The humor is heightened by Jim Carrey’s physical comedy, as he contorts his body into impossible positions and delivers sarcastic quips with perfect timing, making the Grinch’s mischievous antics all the more amusing. Carrey’s portrayal of the Grinch is especially memorable because his exaggerated expressions and impeccable comedic timing truly bring the character to life.