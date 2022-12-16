CCMA Entry- Best Social Media Reporting

by el Don News 21

25. Best Social Media Reporting

Campus Coverage

El Don news media effectively and accurately represented students and the campus community by incorporating social media as an essential form of coverage around Santa Ana city and Santa Ana College. Both Instagram and Tiktok were used as a means to report news and cover events.

The staff focused mainly on campus coverage, like events hosted by the Associated Student Government. Reporters also covered the newest updates from the district, such as parking permit information and its update on when it would be distributed. Which in fact received the most comments all semester because students were upset that they would be paying full price on a parking pass halfway through the semester.

Instagram stories were used for immediate and daily information. For more long-term and detailed information, a feed post was created or a vertical video such as an Instagram reel/Tiktok was posted. The use of Instagram highlights was incorporated to allow students and staff to easily access information on the resources on campus, such as “Cash4Credit” which is money students receive depending on the units being taken per semester, and the “Thrive Center” SAC’s food pantry.

Campus coverage through social media gave staff the opportunity to communicate information efficiently and in a timely manner to the student community.

News:

Don Express Reopens

Parking Permits

Events:

International Festival

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Resources:

An Instagram highlight titled SAC Guide was created for students to have easier access to information regarding on-campus resources.

Cash4Credit

Thrive Center