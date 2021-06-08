Students and staff now have the option to pick a chosen name

Rancho Santiago Community College District will now offer the option to specify a chosen name on certain non-official things such as Canvas and class rosters . A “Chosen Name” is a name that can be appointed by Faculty members and students by filling out the “Chosen Name” form if they would like to be identified as anything other than their legal name.

If you want to continue using your current preferred name then you will need to log into Self-service and re-enter your preferred name. This may seem like a small feat for some but to others it is a great move in the right direction for Santa Ana College (growth?).

The former policy stated that everyone must use their legal name, making it difficult for some to fully affirm their own identity.

“Even when I write ‘please call me Bug’ at the beginning of a post…I still get people responding with ‘hi [deadname], I agree’ not realizing how distressing and disrespectful that is,” says Bug, who goes by they/them pronouns and prefers to go by their chosen name only.

They said often people don’t understand the pain and dysphoria that many trans and non-binary folx feel when they are deadnamed, or referred to by the birth name they no longer identify with.

For anyone who would like to change their name, here is how you can do so:

Click this link below: https://colss-prod.cloud.rsccd.edu/Student/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2fStudent%2fUserProfile

Log into Self Service Click on “User Options” in the left menu Click on “User Profile” in the drop down menu Click on “Edit Personal Identity” below your current account info Fill in your Chosen Name Click save

There are some rules when it comes to your “Chosen Name,” especially if it is a name that can be used inappropriately when it comes to fraud or falsification. If a student does not follow the guidelines, the student will be subject to disciplinary action. Currently you can pick a first, middle and last name, but they will be limited to hyphens, alphabetical characters and space. Individuals are given the right to pick any name, but the college reserves the right to delete a “Chosen Name” if it doesn’t abide by the rules.

Examples of names that will be denied:

Names containing foul or inappropriate language as deemed by Admissions and Records

Names used for the purpose of misrepresentation

You can change your Chosen name an unlimited amount of times. Although if your chosen name changes are frequent then the college will keep your changes minimal in order to halt any confusion for instructors and classmates. You can also delete your Chosen Name until you decide how you would like to identify yourself.

Your legal name, however, will be kept for certain records such as financial aid, official transcripts, diplomas, payroll records and immigration documents.