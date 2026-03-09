Powerful artifacts from Black history displayed in “Forgotten Images” exhibit

A plantation bell from Louisiana stands in the middle of room 219 of the Johnson Student Center. For most visitors, it’s just another artifact. But for Sharon Mclucas, it’s like a clock, one dedicated to the lives of people who looked like her; waking them up at dawn to work the fields and finally calling them home once the sun went down.

“Forgotten Images” is a traveling exhibition featuring over 20,000 artifacts that document African American history, from slavery through the Civil Rights era. Sharon and David McLucas have been collecting these artifacts for over 20 years, with their collection bringing overlooked history to light by allowing visitors to engage directly with real pieces of history.

David McLucas, who leads tours himself, doesn’t just point out artifacts, but connects them to the bigger picture. Telling attendees the story behind each artifact. When he shows pieces, like a heavy slave yoke or a set of shackles, he’s not simply showing you an object. He makes you feel the weight, metaphorically and physically, by giving everyone at the tour a chance to experience how those shackles felt.

Segregation-era signs prohibited both Black and Mexican peoples from “whites only” facilities, treating human beings as less than by categorizing them with dogs. Photo by Will Cortez / el Don

For students, like John Alzata, a sophomore political science major, the direct engagement is what makes the exhibit so powerful. “The first thing that came to mind when I first walked through this exhibit was all the history that isn’t really shown to us through textbooks,” said Alzata. “When you see an artifact, you really want to touch it and see it with your own eyes. It’s a way different experience than just reading about it or seeing it in textbooks.”

The McLucas’ began collecting items, starting with their Aunt Jemima’s salt and pepper shaker and David’s vinyl records. As their collection grew, visitors began to call their home a museum, which encouraged them to start the “Forgotten Images” exhibition on the road.

The jarring clank of the plantation bell filled the room as David McLucas demonstrated how it was used to mark the time of day for enslaved people. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The name came to them while they were sitting at the dining room table, filling out paperwork for their 501(c)3. Which gives nonprofit organizations tax benefits, allowing them to better help their cause. Their non-profit needed a name. “I said, ‘Forgotten Images,” Sharon recalled. “Because you don’t see these things.”

Jenny Nguyen, a biology major, found the exhibit’s extensive collection to be shocking. “It was a surreal experience compared to going to the museum where it’s behind glass.” She also spoke about how the exhibit made her think about her own family history. “The hardship of every single person, no matter their background.”

Sharon emphasizes the importance of remembering the struggles, “We must not forget the trials and tribulations of the people that came before us. We stand on the shoulders of people who were strong and resilient. They never gave up.”