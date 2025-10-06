Goalkeeping duel results in Dons loss against Rustlers

Facing off against another struggling team in the Golden West Rustlers, the Santa Ana Dons were unable to get the win in a hard-fought 1-0 loss last Friday.

The two teams kept equal pace with each other all game, with the only Rustlers goal coming from an early 8th-minute penalty kick.

“The inconsistency is what hurts us a little bit, and it’s always sour to be 0-2… we had a major downside shift and the group collectively was not on today,” said assistant coach Baldemar Pineda.

Both teams’ goalies were clear standout players, only allowing one goal between the two of them, with 13 saves combined.

Rustlers goalie Trevor Jones stopping a corner kick in the 90th minute. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Golden West’s goalkeeper, Trevor Jones, was able to use his size and reach to shut down Santa Ana’s offense.

“You’ve got to trust yourself, you’ve gotta trust your team. I know that if I come out, my team is gonna be behind me if I mess up,” said Jones.

During the second half, Santa Ana’s goalkeeper Enrique Ugalde saved a critical penalty kick in the 57th minute along with important saves in the 90th minute to keep the Dons in the game.

“It’s a team sport. I’m happy I was able to perform for my team, but I try not to think about it and move forward as a team,” said Ugalde.

Enrique Ugalde has 30 saves across his last four starts for the Dons. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

It was also an especially physical matchup, with the Rustlers receiving 26 fouls to the Dons’ 23 along with seven yellow cards between the two teams.

The Dons were unable to capitalize on the chances that they got, which was what ultimately led to the loss.

“We just need to go back to the drawing board [and] work on ourselves individually and as a team, and the results will come,” said defender Alessandro Torres.

Six yellow cards were given out in a physical match. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The Santa Ana Dons’ next home game will be this Friday at 3 p.m. against the Santiago Canyon Hawks.