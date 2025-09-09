Five tips for new students

Getting started at a new campus can be challenging, but el Don is here to help. Here are five tips for Santa Ana College students to help ease you into your new campus.



1. Get Your ID

Student ID cards are available for free without appointment at the Student Business Center on the second floor of the Johnson Student Center. Photo illustration by Sharon Tam / el Don

Have your photo taken at the Student Business Center on the second floor of the Johnson Student Center so they can print out your student ID card for free.



A student ID card is not required to be on campus, but it is necessary to visit the Thrive Center food pantry, access off-campus student discounts or print at the Nealley Library.



“[The Student Business Center] treated me really well and it’s really fast… it took me about 10 minutes [to get my card],” said student Nathan Feregrino.



2. Get Your Study On

Students Joel Mariscal and Leilani Sosa study in the Johnson Student Center lobby. Photo by Sharon Tam / el Don

If you need a spot to study, the campus offers many hubs to work in.



The tranquil Nealley Library is a popular choice if you’re looking for someplace quiet. Or, if you’re looking for a more relaxed atmosphere where you can talk and eat while studying, opt for the second floor of the JSC or the Science Center.



The Academic Computing Center in the Chavez Building and the Learning Centers provided by the English, science and math programs are the easiest spots to get homework help. To get started, go to the Learning Center at the third level of Dunlap Hall.



“Here at the Learning Center we offer free tutoring for all SAC students,” says learning facilitator Stephanie Ai.



3. Get Fed

Student Angel Farias searches for a snack at the Quick Stop. Photo by Sharon Tam / el Don

Hungry? If you have money to spend, visit the Quick Stop and the SAC Cafe at the JSC and the Don Express. If you don’t, visit the on-campus Thrive Center food pantry.



SAC Cafe offers warm food and caffeinated drinks, while the Quick Stop offers convenience-store-style grab-and-go snacks for students in a rush.



Don Express, located on the east side of campus, offers similar items to the Quick Stop, as do the vending machines scattered throughout campus.



The Thrive Center, located in VL-110, is a popular resource available to all students with a student ID card, offering three free snacks a day and a free grocery basket once per week.



“We really [focus on] providing resources to students in need,” said Thrive Center student assistant Vinny Than. “[The Thrive Center] really helps students [by] taking the financial stress out of food and groceries.” She recommends students come on Wednesdays and Thursdays for groceries, since groceries deliver on Tuesdays and quickly run out.



4. Get a Counselor

Counseling is available by drop in and appointment. Appointments can be made by phone or in person at the counseling center front desk. Photo illustration by Sharon Tam / el Don

If you haven’t already, set up an appointment or drop in with one of SAC’s expert student counselors to build your education plan. Appointments are available online and in-person at the Counseling Department’s offices located on the first floor of the Administration Building.



“There’s a lot of good resources that can help them throughout their journey here, whether it’s getting a certification or transferring… We can help you transition to whatever career goal that you need,” says Counseling Department staff member Vivianna Urquica.



5. Get the News

el Don is solely produced by SAC students. Photo by Sharon Tam / el Don

Follow el Don on the platform of your choice (Sorry-not-sorry for the shameless plug!) el Don has been nationally recognized as a top-tier community college newspaper for over a hundred years. As the student voice of Santa Ana College, el Don reports on campus news, events happening in or around Santa Ana and community concerns. All content is produced by students enrolled in SAC’s journalism classes.