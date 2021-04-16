Santa Ana College to Hold Graduation at Angel Stadium

Santa Ana College (SAC) has decided to have an in-person graduation ceremony at Angel Stadium at the beginning of June.

According to ASG officials, the ceremony will include both current and spring 2020 graduates.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. on June 1, 2021 and SAC will follow existing Covid-19 state guidelines for outdoor events. All attendants will be required to wear a mask as well as be in groups of only household members.

Graduates will be contacted with additional commencement details.

In an email, College President Dr. Marilyn Flores states, “Santa Ana College is grateful to have the opportunity to provide an in-person graduation for students accompanied by their families at Angel Stadium. Many of our students have expressed their concerns over not being able to celebrate their special moment in-person rather than virtually. SAC wants to honor those students by celebrating their accomplishments in the best way we could in-person.”

Note: We will contact ceremony organizers for additional information and will update this page when more information is available to us.