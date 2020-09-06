ASG Student Events: September

Santa Ana College (SAC) Student Life is offering a variety of virtual events that students can participate in during the fall 2020 semester. Events will require an RSVP to help minimize “Zoom-bombing.” Attendees will receive an email with a link to the event. As each event nears, the Student Life homepage will update with the RSVP link.

Suicide Prevention Webinar – Know the Signs

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9; 1 p.m.

The Associated Student Government(ASG), in partnership with the Health and Wellness Center, will be hosting a suicide prevention webinar. SAC Psychologist, Dr. Jill Kapil, digs deeper into the warning signs of suicidal feelings, and how to help with suicidal thoughts. For more information visit the RSVP link here.

Virtual Civic Engagement Series: Census

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9; 2-3 p.m.

Participants will learn more about the U.S. Census and how to submit one before the deadline. The Census directly affects funding and services in local communities like Santa Ana. RSVP to learn more.

9/11 Virtual Memorial

Date: Friday, Sep. 11

In honor of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a tribute webpage will be published on the Student Life homepage.

Virtual Club Rush

Date: Monday, Sep. 14

Clubs and organizations will be putting together a collection of videos highlighting and explaining more about their respective groups. Starting Sep. 14th, videos will be found in the ‘Club Descriptions’ document. For more information visit the Santa Ana College club and organization webpage

Virtual Fitness Friday – Yoga and Zumba

Date: Friday, Sept. 18; 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Student Life is presenting bi-weekly, Friday open level virtual fitness classes that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home without workout equipment. RSVP here to receive the Zoom link the morning of class.

Dons’ Corner: Drive-Thru Food Distribution

Location: Lot 7 (Enter off of Bristol St.)

Date: Sept. 23 and Oct. 21; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In partnership with the Power of One Foundation, a drive-thru food distribution will be held on campus for SAC students. All participants will have to RSVP and choose a designated time to come to campus and retrieve their groceries.

Virtual Civic Engagement Series: Voting

Date: Sept. 23; 2-3:30 p.m.

Election day is right around the corner! Nov. 3 are the presidential, county, and city council elections. Registered voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots soon, so RSVP to learn about voting responsibilities and how to register before the deadline

Virtual Cultural Conversation Series: Identity Formation

Date: Sep. 24; 2-3 p.m.

Explore the psychological effects of social and environmental factors that form our identities.

ASG Music Lounge

Date: Sept. 25; 6-7 p.m.

Kick back and enjoy an evening of live music including solo performances from DJs, singers, and acoustic sessions, Final lineup TBD. For more information visit the link here.