Health and Wellness Center distributes free COVID-19 test kits

by Hector Ibarra 143

SAC’s Health and Wellness Center is giving out free Covid-19 testing kits to students.

The testing kits are first come first serve and are limited to one kit per student. To ensure the safety of students, SAC is requiring students to be fully vaccinated and submit vaccination cards starting February 6, 2023.

For the meantime, SAC encourages students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status to keep staff/faculty and students safe. The Health and Wellness center is in room J-110 at the Johnson Student Center.

Hours of Health and Wellness Center: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m