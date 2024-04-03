Staff picks: our favorite songs through the past century

by el Don News 90

In celebration of el Don’s 100th anniversary, we have put together a 100-song playlist. Each song in this playlist represents every year since el Don was founded, dating back to 1924. Featuring everything from Louis Armstrong and Johnny Cash to Santana and Ice Spice. With such a diverse playlist, there is a song for everyone, so listen through history with us, and celebrate the centennial of award-winning journalism. Take a trip through history and listen to the music that has been played in the newsroom throughout the years.