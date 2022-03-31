Photo Essay: Inside the Ceramics Studio

Byline: Adam Ponce and Emily Hernandez
Students of varying levels were actively working on projects such as hand sculpting, wheel throwing, and slipcasting.
“The Butterfly Project is a much larger project where I’m gonna have a mound of basically dead butterflies, coming out of the Rio Grande, which is the river that you cross, which I crossed as well,” said Gonzalez.
The ceramics studio is a safe place for all those enrolled in the program. It fosters a community for creating wonderful art that speaks volumes. It’s no easy feat to create these pieces, they require hours of molding, shaping, and attention.
“We are so vulnerable with what we’re putting out. I think we are all trying to communicate something,” said Anderson.
From the pottery wheel or sculpted by hand, each piece goes into the kiln, and sits on the finished wares shelf before finding a home. Whether that be waiting to be sold in the ceramics sale, or awaiting critique for midterms and finals.