Photo Essay: Inside the Ceramics Studio

by el Don News 220

Byline: Adam Ponce and Emily Hernandez

We followed students in Santa Ana College’s ceramics program to uncover what has been going on in their studio since classes resumed last semester.

Inside the ceramics studio. Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don

Students of varying levels were actively working on projects such as hand sculpting, wheel throwing, and slipcasting.

“The Butterfly Project” Isabel Gonzalez’s collection of hand-sculpted butterflies and baby angels. Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don

Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don “The Butterfly Project is a much larger project where I’m gonna have a mound of basically dead butterflies, coming out of the Rio Grande, which is the river that you cross, which I crossed as well,” said Gonzalez.

https://eldonnews.org/uncategorized/2022/03/30/ceramics-students-are-throwing-it-down/

A student behind the pottery wheel. Photo by Emily Hernandez / el Don

Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don

The ceramics studio is a safe place for all those enrolled in the program. It fosters a community for creating wonderful art that speaks volumes. It’s no easy feat to create these pieces, they require hours of molding, shaping, and attention.

Ryan Anderson, second-semester ceramics student. Photo by Emily Hernandez / el Don

“We are so vulnerable with what we’re putting out. I think we are all trying to communicate something,” said Anderson.

Caution: Your Mother Doesn’t Work Here Please Pick Up After Yourself. Photo by Emily Hernandez / el Don

Ceramic student operating the kiln. Photo by Adam Ponce / el Don

From the pottery wheel or sculpted by hand, each piece goes into the kiln, and sits on the finished wares shelf before finding a home. Whether that be waiting to be sold in the ceramics sale, or awaiting critique for midterms and finals.