11 coronavirus memes that made us laugh through our anxiety this week

Classes at SAC are canceled through Tuesday after which they will all move online. Disneyland is closing for the fourth time in history. As every event through the end of April gets canceled and news of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus a pandemic sends more people into quarantine, we have found that sometimes the best way to cope with unprecedented news is with laughter.
So the staff at el Don curated some of our favorite memes from the last few days to help bring you some humor and light in this time of stress and uncertainty:
Suggested by Carrie Graham
Suggested by Carrie Graham
Suggested by Dylan Allen
Suggested by Carrie Graham
Suggested by Carrie Graham
Suggested by Destiny Sales
Suggested by Dylan Allen
Suggested by Julian Reynoso
Suggested by Julian Reynoso
Suggested by Ashley Ramynke
Suggested by Destiny Sales
All memes found on Facebook and Instagram