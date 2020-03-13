11 coronavirus memes that made us laugh through our anxiety this week

Classes at SAC are canceled through Tuesday after which they will all move online. Disneyland is closing for the fourth time in history. As every event through the end of April gets canceled and news of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus a pandemic sends more people into quarantine, we have found that sometimes the best way to cope with unprecedented news is with laughter.

So the staff at el Don curated some of our favorite memes from the last few days to help bring you some humor and light in this time of stress and uncertainty:

1. Didn’t know college could get more stressful …

2. We get it, you’re taking precautions. *deletes everything from inbox*

3. Costco is the new frontline.

4. *Papa Bear orders a diamond-encrusted toilet paper holder.*

5. Plague doctor bursts into “Renegade.”

6. “Where did you graduate from?” “Oh, you know, DCU.”

7. *Fighting an older person at Costco for the last package of toilet paper*

8. Raise your hand if you’re chilling.

9. Homer always knows — as simple as that.

10. This episode of Nathan For You worked too well …

11. Our only hope has left the chat.

