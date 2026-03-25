Split result for Dons in doubleheader against Cougars

Santa Ana Dons softball played a doubleheader on Wednesday against the College of the Canyons Cougars, winning the first game 5-3 before dropping the second 6-2.

Freshman pitcher Ihilani Berard showed out during game one, delivering her ninth complete game of the season while hitting the go-ahead single in the second inning. It was the second complete game in as many days for Berard, who has been racking up innings on the mound all season long.

“I’m here for my team, so I think that’s my biggest motivation,” said Berard. “I’m very competitive, so I’m always wanting to win. If it’s me on the mound, then it’s me on the mound.”

Game one got started quickly, and after two hitters, the Cougars led 1-0. Two more runs in the top of the second made it 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Santa Ana answered back and scored four runs, thanks to a big 2-RBI single from freshman first-baseman Aliza Mindiola, a wild pitch and Berard’s go-ahead single.

Mindiola also went 3-3 at the plate in game one, and was clearly seeing the ball well. “Just being really aggressive, making sure to stay out of my head, stay calm and take deep breaths before I get in the box,” said Mindiola.

Berard held the Cougars scoreless the rest of the way, thanks to adjustments on the mound as well as sound defensive play. “Seeing how they hit, getting to know your batters,” said Berard. “I’m good at knowing where to put the ball once they hit it.”

Berard has pitched 108.1 out of 144.2 total innings for the Dons this season. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

Berard was also able to take home the CCCFCA (California Community College Fastpitch Coaches’ Association) player of the week, nabbing three victories on the mound and going 7-16 at the plate.

Santa Ana scored one more run in the 3rd on a walk after a long 7-pitch at-bat by sophomore center-fielder Valerie Villa to make it 5-3. It stayed at that score for the remainder of the contest, marking back-to-back victories for the Dons.

“We were making plays consistently and our pitchers were throwing strikes,” said head coach Marissa Ross.

Game two got off to a hot start for the Cougars as well, with five runs scored in the top of the first inning.

Freshman pitcher Bella Gomez started game two on the mound for the Dons. She walked the first two Cougar hitters, and was relieved by sophomore Kalani Gonzales.

The Dons were unable to mount any offense against Cougars pitcher Akane Gonzalez, who threw 3.1 scoreless relief innings in game one. She then started game two on the mound, throwing a complete game while earning the victory.

Aryanna Ponce subbed in as a pinch runner in game one of the doubleheader. Photo by Giovanni Castro / el Don

This is a week off of conference play for the Dons, where they hold a 2-5 record. That will kick back up next week.

“I’m glad we got one, I wish that we got two, but that was a competitive team we played,” said coach Ross. “I’m glad the girls still played well.”

This split brought the Dons’ record for the season to 5-16, but they have won two out of their last three, with their next game scheduled for Friday at Compton College. Their next conference series comes next week against Fullerton, playing at home on Thursday.