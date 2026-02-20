Walk-off win for Dons in pitching battle against Cougars

The Santa Ana Dons faced off against the Canyon Cougars in an out-of-conference matchup that earned the Dons a 4-3 walk-off win in the 12th inning Tuesday evening.

“One thing I’ll say is the pitching was phenomenal today,” said head coach Tom Nilles, highlighting the mult-inning stretch in which relievers Bruno Banuelos, Jack Fishel and Adrian Villegas held the Cougars at bay during a 3-3 entanglement from the seventh inning and on.

“My job was to come in, throw strikes, and try to hold the lead to zero,” said Banuelos. He handily kept the Cougars away from victory throughout the ninth and 10th innings.

“I love the high-pressure situations, so I’d love to get called in on more of those,” said Banuelos.

In his second outing as a Don, freshman right-hander Adrian Villegas threw 0.2 of an inning. The closer walked one before striking out two in a row, with the bases loaded, for his first win. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Sophomore players Jack Mueller and Ken Tomitaka had big games leading the Dons offensively. “If we go out there and play our own game, there’s no team that can beat us,” said Tomitaka.

Mueller tallied two hits, including a sac fly to score Tomitaka in the fourth inning.

“We’ve got some good bats in the lineup this year, so we just need to keep swinging it and our pitchers need to keep going out there and throwing strikes,” said Mueller.

The Dons head to extra innings after sophomore Ken Tomitaka flies out to center field, stranding a runner on second. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Fishel took to the mound in the 11th inning in a tense situation, but sat down the side in order with two strikeouts, returning to an electrified Dons bench.

In the bottom of the 12th, Tomitaka and Wells stood on second and third with one out after both advancing to scoring position on a wild pitch.

Evan Reiter then took his swing and managed a single straight to center field, giving Wells the green light to run to home plate, after which the Dons stormed the field and ritually doused their teammate with water in celebratory cheer.

The Dons celebrate a hard-fought walk-off win against the Cougars in 12 innings to extend their record to 10-1. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The Dons will face the Cougars again this Saturday, at the College of the Canyons at 1 p.m.

“If we make adjustments and do the things that we’re capable of doing in the box, we should win,” said Coach Nilles.