Dominant win over Eagles in Dons’ home opener

The Santa Ana Dons had their first home game of the women’s basketball season with a resounding 76-31 victory against the LA Mission Eagles last Thursday.

From the tip-off, it was clear that the Dons came prepared, setting the tone for the game early with aggressive defense and strategic offense.

“They did a great job,” said head coach Flo Luppani. “We always get started defensively, and I thought we were very, very disciplined.”

The Dons’ defense has been great to open the season, only allowing 40.3 points per game while scoring 67.6 points per game on offense. Photo by Geo Esparza / el Don

The Dons displayed exceptional teamwork, making great passes that ensured fluid ball movement and prevented LA Mission from establishing any significant possession. The first quarter set the stage for the rest of the game, with Santa Ana quickly establishing a commanding 14-3 lead.

Guard Claudia Solis contributed with a three-point play, underscoring her impact on the game. By halftime, the score was a decisive 33-13 in favor of the Dons.

The second half saw no let-up from Santa Ana. Less than five minutes into the third quarter, the Dons extended their lead from 33-13 to 37-13, maintaining their relentless pressure.

Head coach Flo Luppani is heading into her 21st season leading the Dons. Photo by Geo Esparza / el Don

The third quarter concluded with the Dons firmly in control at 53-22. The final score reflected Santa Ana’s dominance, with a final score of 76-31.

The Dons’ defensive pressure was evident, as they consistently disrupted LA Mission’s offensive flow, leading to numerous turnovers and limited scoring opportunities.

Point guard Mia Rivera and guard Kiana Graham highlighted the team’s cohesion on the court.

“I think we played really well together,” Graham said. “We played as a team really well, and we’re just gonna continue to grow and get better.” Rivera added, “I think we moved the ball really well. We got a lot of assists on baskets, and defensively, we’ve been really good with our rotations and just staying disciplined.”

Off of the hot start, the Dons are 3-0 on the year. Photo by Geo Esparza / el Don

Overall, it was a strong start to the season for the Dons, signaling their potential for a successful year ahead. Their next home game will be on Tuesday, Nov. 25, against Long Beach.