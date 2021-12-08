Dons wrestling team rising after missed year

After missing last season, the Dons are pushing through adversity, including a late start because of a wrestler testing positive for COVID-19. Since 2019, the team lost four returning wrestlers, either from them solely focusing on school or finding jobs. There are also two vacant spots, in both the 197 and 285 weight classes. Despite setbacks, the team currently has two wins and four losses in season dual meets and is practicing on escaping bottom in their efforts towards winning State.

Jose Mata

Hector Camarena

Jose Mata is 125 but wrestling up a weight until postseason. Earlier, Mata had a close match up with a returning state champion and only lost by one point. Despite this loss Mata has shown outstanding performance on the mat, recently defeating a Palomar wrestler with a technical fall by 18-3.

Hector Camarena has a 4-3 record so far, but is wrestling up a weight class. Camarena recently had a difficult matchup against Palomar College losing immensely by being taken down by his opponent. However Camarena has had thrilling match ups in the past, beating a Rio Hondo wrestler 12-5.