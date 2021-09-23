Santa Ana Volleyball drops match to Orange Coast

The Dons women’s volleyball team dropped their match to the Pirates 3-0. Although the Dons held their lead in the last set, Pirate’s took the final victory.

In the first minutes of the game Pirates freshman setter Ellie Winter served the ball to Dons Sophomore outside hitter Jaiden Silver, who set the ball. Freshman Setter Taylor Vagana passed to freshman outside hitter Kassandra Zavala who spiked the ball and scored the first game point.

The Pirates took the lead five minutes into the game with a score of 1-4. The first set ended with a score of 12-25, with the Pirates winning the set.

In the second set Orange Coast took the lead with a score of 0-1. Santa Ana finished out the set with a score of 14-25 in favor of OCC.

Heading into the third set the Dons and Pirate’s were neck and neck. Pirate’s may have scored the first point in this set but Freshman Middleback Adamaris Gomez hit back with a score of 2-1. Both teams scored one after another throughout the set. Dons came close but ultimately lost with a final score of 21-25.

Freshman Libero Angela Hill acknowledged the team struggled, but didn’t let it get her down. “They are number one right now, but I know next time when we play them we can beat them. We were right there the whole time, we just need to keep going and I know we got it.”