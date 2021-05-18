Lasers blow up Dons in doubleheader

In five pitching appearances for the Dons, freshman pitcher Sakemi Sato has a 1-1 record with 20 strikeouts / Photo By Dorian Zavala

Game one of the Santa Ana College Dons vs. the Irvine Valley College Lasers tied at 4-4 in seven innings, before the Lasers blasted the Dons 13-3 in game two on Friday at a SAC home doubleheader.

The first game saw the Dons down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, after IVC took advantage of some SAC mistakes and scored three runs in the first. However, in the bottom of the seventh sophomore outfielder Griffin Selby lined a triple to right field that brought freshman infielder Nick Lopez and sophomore infielder Micah Pietila-Wiggs to tie the game at 4-4.

In game two SAC went scoreless for 7 straight innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dons woke up to bat. Freshman infielder Devon Villanueva doubled to bring in freshman infielder Cedrick Perez, and a few batters later Pietila-Wiggs doubled to bring in Villanueva, making the score 13-2 Lasers.

Dons starting pitcher Dana Baker suffered his third loss of the season.

With this loss Dons fall to 9-10-1 overall, 7-5 in Orange Empire Conference.

SAC will host the Saddleback College Gauchos on Tuesday, First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, spectators are not allowed to attend.