Dons sweep home series vs SCC

Sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas threw two complete games vs the Hawks winning both games. / Photo By Dorian Zavala el Don

Led by Sophomore Pitcher Emily Rosas, the Santa Ana Dons swept a doubleheader against the Santiago Canyon Hawks 4-0 and 2-1 on Wednesday.

Rosas once again shined on the mound, pitching two complete games and allowing no runs on ten hits combined.

“My mindset for the day was simple, just go out and have fun,” Rosas said. “I don’t really put a whole lot of thought in before the games. I just try to trust myself and my team.”

Game one started with both teams’ pitchers holding the opposition to just two hits in the first three innings. But in the fourth inning, the Dons cashed in on defensive mistakes by the Hawks.

With the bases loaded, freshman infielder Miranda Ramirez drove in the first run with a hit to right field allowing freshman infielder Jordan Westerfield to score.

“We took advantage of a couple of overthrows and wild pitches and capitalized on them,” Rosas said.

In the next at-bat, freshman outfielder Brianna Palmer reached on a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error to third base allowed Rosas to score, making the score 2-0 in favor of the Dons.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dons scored two more runs. The first was made on a throwing error by Hawks freshman catcher Adriana Martinez and the second was a wild pitch from freshman pitcher Hailey Guillen. Rosas and freshman outfielder Andrea Uriarte scored for the Dons, securing the game at 4-0.

In game two, Rosas took the mound for Santa Ana and continued her dominance, allowing only three hits and striking out two.

“I truly didn’t know I would be pitching both games today but it was an exciting surprise,” Rosas said.

The Dons opened the second inning with a hit from Ramirez, she was pinch run for by freshman infielder Eveline Nava.

Nava stole second base and reached third on a wild pitch. She scored on an RBI hit from freshman catcher Cecilia Sanchez making the score 1-0.

The Dons eventually took the game in a close play at the plate when Uriarte flew out to right field allowing freshman infielder Airlin Ramirez to tag from third and scoring the winning run for the Dons.

“I think the team’s confidence skyrockets after games like this and it makes us feel as though we can take on anything and I think we really need that to step up for each other,” Rosas said.

The Dons travel to SCC on Friday to play a doubleheader against the Hawks starting at 1 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, spectators are not allowed to attend.