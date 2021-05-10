Cypress Chargers run-through Dons

In 14 games for the Dons freshman infielder Cedrick Perez has a .283 batting average to go along with two homeruns and eight RBI’s for the Dons./ Photo By Dorian Zavala

Freshman third baseman Dalton Sloniger lead the Cypress Chargers to a 17-8 win against Santa Ana College, with his five RBIs throughout Thursday afternoon’s game.

In the bottom of the third, freshman catcher Sebastian McSherry’s single to right allowed the Don’s to score two runs, bringing the score to 6-4.

Santa Ana did not score for five following innings. The top of the fifth inning had the Chargers blow out the Dons.

CCC scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning, leading 12-6. Santa Ana scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap 12-8, but this was the last time they would score.

Santa Ana will have a doubleheader against Cypress on Friday, May 6th at Cypress Community College. Game one starts at noon and game two will be at 3 p.m. Friday’s game will be live-streamed at the Youtube channel SacDons Athletics.