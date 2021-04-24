Dons split home series versus Fullerton

Dons sophomore pitcher Dane Baker pitched a complete game giving up four hits while striking out 10 batters vs Fullerton / Photo By Dorian Zavala / el Don

On an overcast day, the Santa Ana Dons split a doubleheader at home versus the Fullerton Hornets, losing game one 8-5 and winning game two 5-2 with a dominating pitching performance by sophomore Dane Baker.

Baker’s complete game masterpiece was the highlight of the day. He pitched nine innings allowing only four hits while striking out 10 batters.

“The plan was to attack the zone, get on guys early 0-1, 0-2 counts, and let my stuff do the work,” said Dane Baker.

In game one, Dons freshman pitcher Aaron Rosales took the mound retiring the opposition in the first inning. Santa Ana jumped on a 1-0 early lead with a walk by freshman infielder Jacob Nava and an RBI hit from freshman catcher Sebastian McSherry.

In the following inning, the Dons continued their timely hitting. This time it was freshman infielder Mark Shavone with the RBI bringing in two runs, making it 3-0 in favor of the Dons.

Rosas ran into trouble in the fourth inning, allowing four runs on four hits and a balk, giving Fullerton a 4-3 lead.

Rosas ended the day only going four innings, giving up four runs on six hits. Freshman pitcher Alan Huerta came in relief and also gave up four runs on four hits.

With a two-run RBI from Hornets freshman infielder Sawyer Chelsea and a couple of passed balls, Fullerton took advantage and tacked on four more runs making the score 8-3.

SAC added two more runs in the fifth inning but ultimately lost the game 8-5 in seven innings.

Game two was a lockdown as a result of Baker’s stellar pitching performance. The Dons jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on hits by sophomore outfielder Micah Pietila Wiggs and freshman infielder Cedrick Perez.

In the second inning, Hornets freshman pitcher Mikey Deharo walked three Dons batters to load the bases for Shavone. He grounded out to first but allowed the run to score from third, making it 3-0.

Santa Ana scored two more times, one in the fourth inning and one in the seventh, giving the Dons the 5-2 lead and the win.

“Offensively, we’re a deep team. We got guys who want to hit off the bench, and when they get their chance, they’re taking advantage of it. I’m just happy to help shut the other bats down,” Baker said.

The Dons host the Mt. San Antonio Mounties on Tuesday, April 27, starting at 2 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, spectators are not allowed to attend.