SAC Offers Free Drive-Up Wifi For Students

Santa Ana College has opened its parking lot to students as a free drive-up WiFi hotspot.

Currently enrolled students can use their Webadvisor login to sign into the student WiFi that is available in lot 11 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

While maintaining social distance by having each vehicle one parking space apart, all students must stay inside their vehicle with no access to restrooms or other facilities.

Students on foot will not be granted access to the free WiFi service, and students in their vehicles must download and stay signed into the Live Safe app to stay in contact with campus security.

Note: ​If you have any questions, concerns, or spot any suspicious activity while at the Drive-up WIFI lot, Santa Ana College’s campus safety office contact is (714) 564-6330.​​