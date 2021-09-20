Neally Library returns for in person services

Nealley Library is now open for in-person services. The library is offering use of the computers and in-person help from a librarian. To use the library you must make an appointment online at the library website or in person.
In-person Library hours
Monday – Thursday : 8:00am – 4:00pm
Friday : 9:00am – 1:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am – 2:00pm
Sunday : closed
The following online services are available 24/7
Chat with a librarian
Librarian appointments
Access to database and ebooks
Virtually search the library for material