Pop-up vaccine clinic opening at SAC

Students can get a free COVID-19 vaccine on campus starting this Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The new weekly pop-up vaccine clinics, called Vax Wednesdays, will run every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dance room, G-108, near Cooks Gymnasium. Vaccines will be given by a local pharmacy in coordination with the Orange County Healthcare Agency. Walk-ins will be accepted initially and an appointment link will be available at a future date.

SAC previously hosted one of the county’s first large vaccine distribution sites sites during the late spring and early summer, helping to vaccinate about 10,000 people.

Young people in Santa Ana, as well as Latinos in general, are vaccinated at some of the lowest rates in the county. The reasons for vaccine hesitancy vary.

All students, employees, and visitors should continue to follow Santa Ana College’s COVID prevention guidelines by washing or sanitizing hands regularly, staying home if you feel sick, and masking up in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.