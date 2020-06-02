IN PHOTOS: During and after the Santa Ana protest that police declared a ‘riot’

Melissa Campoverde
June 2, 2020
Carrie Graham / el Don

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, people gathered on the corner of Bristol and McFadden to protest police violence. Many had signs and were peacefully protesting while some in attendance started throwing objects at passing cars and the police. Others shot fireworks at the officers, prompting Santa Ana Police Department to declare the gathering a “riot” about 45 minutes in.

Over the next few hours, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, sending groups scattered down Bristol. Some broke into stores and tagged on walls, including at the Food 4 Less and Santa Ana College’s Digital Media Center.

Photos below are from during and after the protest.

Protestors broke into Food 4 Less on Bristol and Warner. Adam Ponce / el Don
Food 4 Less on Bristol and Warner on Sunday morning, May 31. Adam Ponce / el Don
Protestors tagged and broke windows at Santa Ana College’s Digital Media Center. Julian Reynoso / el Don
Julian Reynoso / el Don

