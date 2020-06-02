IN PHOTOS: During and after the Santa Ana protest that police declared a ‘riot’

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, people gathered on the corner of Bristol and McFadden to protest police violence. Many had signs and were peacefully protesting while some in attendance started throwing objects at passing cars and the police. Others shot fireworks at the officers, prompting Santa Ana Police Department to declare the gathering a “riot” about 45 minutes in.

Over the next few hours, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, sending groups scattered down Bristol. Some broke into stores and tagged on walls, including at the Food 4 Less and Santa Ana College’s Digital Media Center.

Photos below are from during and after the protest.