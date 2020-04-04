Santa Ana College President Linda Rose is retiring in June

Santa Ana College President Dr. Linda Rose will retire at the end of the semester, after working at the campus for eight years, four of them as its top administrator.

“I will continue to lead Santa Ana College through June 30, 2020 as we navigate this unprecedented global pandemic and its impact on K-12 and higher education,” Rose wrote in an email to faculty, staff and local business leaders Thursday night.

Rose, a former English teacher with almost three decades of higher education leadership, previously served as SAC’s vice president of academic affairs from 2011 to 2014. In the last four years, she oversaw the rollout of Guided Pathways, a statewide initiative geared towards student success.

Rose started her academic career at West Los Angeles Community College, where she enrolled in her 30s as a working mother of two. She earned a bachelors in interdisciplinary studies and a masters in English from Cal State Dominguez Hills before earning a doctorate in educational leadership from UCLA.

She worked as a part-time English professor at Cerritos College before becoming vice president of academic affairs at SAC. She served as President of Los Angeles Southwest College from 2014 to 2016 and returned to SAC as president in 2016.

“If you are on this campus you are here because you want something better and you see education as a means to do that. I can tell you it is,” Rose told el Don when she became president in 2016.

Rose presents at conferences and meetings as well as a panel participant for the American Council on Education for Women’s Leadership Network.

In her resignation letter Rose wished her colleagues “health, peace and a future filled with the promise of your passion for life.”