IN PHOTOS: Huntington Beach closes pier and picnic areas after crowded weekend under “stay at home” order

A man wearing a face mask walks the Huntington Beach Pier during the first weekend of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ‘stay at home’ order on Sunday, March 22. Ashley Ramynke / el Don

The city of Huntington Beach will close its pier, picnic areas, sports fields and other recreational spaces starting tomorrow after community concerns about ineffective social distancing practices on the first weekend of Gov. Newsom’s “stay at home” order.

The announcement will not affect the beach, though people are encouraged to not gather and keep six feet between them and others at all times.

“The closures identified are being coordinated to discourage public gatherings and to restrict access to certain community amenities at locations like our Pier, where the physical infrastructure makes social distancing challenging,” city officials said in a statement Monday.

The following facilities will be closed:

Huntington Beach Pier

Playground equipment

Picnic areas

All sports fields and courts

The Dog Park located within Central Park

“Individuals should continue to exercise and maintain their mental and physical health,” the statement read.

Under the Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, Californians are given direction to stay inside unless performing an essential activity, also allows for going to the beach, walking, hiking and bike riding as long as social distancing is maintained.

There is no official date for the reopening of the pier and other recreational activities.