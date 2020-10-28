In photos: Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires

As fires rage across two different parts of Orange County causing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, staff photographers, Danny De La Cruz, Andrea Antonio, and Julian Reynoso, head to the fire sites of the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires to capture up-close images of the blazes and those battling them.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, as of Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., the Silverado fire is 13,354 acres with 25% containment, while the Blue Ridge fire is 14,334 acres at 16% containment.