In photos: Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires

by Julian Reynoso
October 28, 2020
Silverado fire on Irvine Boulevard/ Picture By: Julian Reynoso

As fires rage across two different parts of Orange County causing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, staff photographers, Danny De La Cruz, Andrea Antonio, and Julian Reynoso, head to the fire sites of the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires to capture up-close images of the blazes and those battling them.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, as of Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., the Silverado fire is 13,354 acres with 25% containment, while the Blue Ridge fire is 14,334 acres at 16% containment.

 

After being grounded on Monday due to high winds, aircraft returned to the skies on Tuesday/ Picture By: Danny De La Cruz
Landscaping crews worked to clear fallen trees throughout Irvine/ Picture By: Julian Reynoso
The Silverado Fire burned the undeveloped hillsides north of the Great Park/ Picture By: Andrea Antonio
Firefighters maintained fire lines to protect foothill communities from the Silverado Fire. By Tuesday afternoon, no structures were damaged or destroyed/ Picture By: Danny De La Cruz
The Silverado Fire threatened the new Great Park communities in Irvine on Monday before burning north towards Foothill Ranch/ Picture By: Andrea Antonio
First responders were slowed by heavy traffic as 90,000 people evacuated on Monday afternoon/ Picture By: Julian Reynoso
Aircraft, like the airtanker seen here, dumped water and flame retardant to protect communities in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills from the Blue Ridge Fire/ Picture By: Danny De La Cruz
The Silverado Fire ran along Alton Parkway on Monday as it raced towards Foothill Ranch/ Picture By: Julian Reynoso
A number of agencies responded to the fire, including neighboring Riverside County Fire/ Picture By: Julian Reynoso
High winds continued into the night on Monday, sending thick plumes of smoke all over Irvine Picture/ By: Julian Reynoso

