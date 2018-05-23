Organic Pads May Improve Your Feminine Health

Target and Mother’s Market now offer eco-friendly maxi-Pads, such as Seventh Generation and This is L., that are made of 100 percent cotton and are biodegradable. Commercial brand pads and tampons are made with harsh chemicals and synthetic fibers, which run the risk of harming a woman’s reproductive system or inducing other diseases such as heart disease, cancer and organ damage. Seventh Generation is available at Mother’s Market while This is L. is available at Target stores.