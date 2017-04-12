Drive into the Newest Mario Kart Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the newest Nintendo game set to release for Nintendo Switch users on April 28. The game is filled with new courses like Urchin Underpass and returning courses like GCN Luigi’s mansion and allowing you to race as any original character on any track with up to eight players. Players can choose the new Smart Steering feature which makes driving easy. Now, gamers can drive 1080p HD when in TV mode.