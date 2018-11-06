Comets Steamroll Dons In Season Opener

The Santa Ana Women’s Basketball team opened its 2018 season with a loss hosting the Palomar Comets in its season opener on Tuesday night at Bill Cook Gym.

From tip-off the Dons started off hot getting out to an early 8-0 lead and finishing the first quarter up 16-13. However, team chemistry was an issue all night as the Dons were outscored by 29 points in the last three quarters falling to the Comets by a final of 64-48.

In her first collegiate game, freshman guard Nyla Bivens recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes. Fellow freshman Lexi Ross gave the Dons 10 point, six rebound performance in 20 minutes of play.

Although it was the first game of the season, the Dons aren’t disheartened about the loss.

“I’m really optimistic for the season, although last night was a tough loss I think that it showed us how many people we have on our team that can contribute this season,” sophomore guard, Sally Morris said. “It’s nice when you’re playing a game you love with your sisters because you know that no matter the outcome, they’ll have your back no matter what.”

The Dons saw some positives from many of their newcomers but made too many mistakes that cost the team the win.

Santa Ana turned over the ball a staggering 30 times and shot 23.6 percent from the field, limiting themselves on offensive.

Sophomore guard Gianna Luna looks at this loss as a positive moving forward. “Even though we lost a positive I took from the game is that weak points were exposed.” She also sees this as an opportunity for growth. “We can use this loss as a lesson and as an opportunity to grow and move forward as a team.”

Santa Ana will be back in action on Friday when they take on Cerritos College in round one of the Riverside City Tournament at 3 p.m.