Cal State Tuition Increases This Fall

Ieva M. Augustus / TNS



The California State University Board of Trustees voted in March to increase tuition for the first time in five years, despite 60 percent of CSU undergrads not paying for tuition due to financial aid.

Santa Ana College transfer student Victoria Alonso currently attends CSU Northridge and experienced miscommunication regarding courses required and will have to attend an additional year.

“Now I have to pay an extra year with an increase in tuition,” Alonso said.

Speakers are currently in Sacramento advocating for an increase in the budget to provide for Cal Grants and financial aid, according to CSU Public Affairs Manager, Elizabeth Chapin.

The final budget will be released in June.

The budget increase will help improve the quality of education by providing more faculty, advisors, and courses, resulting higher graduation rates.