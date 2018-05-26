Disney Introduces Pixar Pier Attraction

Pixar fans have an exciting summer coming up at the Disney Resort. For the first time Disney will be celebrating movies like Toy Story, Finding Nemo and everything Pixar.

The films will come together throughout both Disney’s California Adventure and Disneyland theme parks in Anaheim. The event will feature Pixar themed food, parades, a night-time spectacular with fireworks and new, limited only merchandise based off all Pixar characters.

The one of a kind celebration will go until September 3, all leading up to the launch of the new, re-themed Pixar Pier.